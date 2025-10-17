Mermaid the Manatee Returns Home After Months of Rehabilitation at EPCOT
Mermaid the Manatee Swims Free Thanks to Disney Experts
The Disney animal care team recently helped release a Manatee back into the wild as part of a statewide effort to rehabilitate and protect manatees.
What’s Happening:
- Mermaid the manatee is back in her natural home! After almost seven months at The Seas in EPCOT, she was safely released with help from Disney animal care experts as part of a statewide conservation effort.
- Mermaid was rescued from the Homosassa River in February and arrived at The Seas in March.
- Her name comes from her split tail, which resembles that of a mermaid.
- Disney’s animal care team helped her regain strength, bringing her weight up to at least 600 pounds.
- According to a Cast Member, releases during colder months tend to have higher success rates for reintroducing manatees to the wild, and Mermaid was safely released last Thursday, October 9.
- Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, shared photos and videos of Mermaid’s release on Instagram.
