Grab Your Mates and Head to EPCOT to Check Out New UK Pavilion Merchandise
You'll look bloody magical with these new items.
A new line of merchandise celebrating the United Kingdom Pavilion at EPCOT has arrived, featuring new clothing, accessories, and collectibles.
What’s Happening:
- During a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new set of merchandise in EPCOT’s UK Pavilion.
- Combining Mickey and Minnie with the classic Union Jack, the red, white, and blue collection features several different pieces of clothing, a set of Minnie ears, a mug, a backpack, and more to celebrate your trip around the World Showcase lagoon.
- Prices for the new collection range from $19.99 to $84.99, sitting in Disney’s standard price range for apparel and collectibles.
- Let’s take a look at the new collection!
United Kingdom Zip-Up Hoodie ($59.99)
United Kingdom Water Bottle ($29.99)
United Kingdom Minnie Ears ($36.99)
United Kingdom Button Up ($69.99)
United Kingdom T-Shirt in White ($36.99)
United Kingdom Kitchen Towel ($19.99)
United Kingdom Youth T-Shirt in Blue ($21.99)
United Kingdom Mug ($19.99)
United Kingdom Spirit Jersey ($84.99)
United Kingdom Mickey Ornament ($19.99)
United Kingdom Baseball Cap ($32.99)
United Kingdom Backpack ($44.99)
United Kingdom T-Shirt in Blue ($36.99)
Mickey in Mexico:
- Last month, EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion also released several new pieces of merchandise celebrating the pavilion with the help of Mickey & Friends.
- Featuring an exciting lineup of accessories, apparel, and collectibles, the line of merchandise features colorful designs celebrating the culture of the Country.
- Even earlier this year, the Germany Pavilion launched their own Mickey & Friends merchandise collection.
- Don’t miss out on this ear-mazing merchandise available around the World Showcase.
