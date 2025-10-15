Grab Your Mates and Head to EPCOT to Check Out New UK Pavilion Merchandise

You'll look bloody magical with these new items.

A new line of merchandise celebrating the United Kingdom Pavilion at EPCOT has arrived, featuring new clothing, accessories, and collectibles.

Combining Mickey and Minnie with the classic Union Jack, the red, white, and blue collection features several different pieces of clothing, a set of Minnie ears, a mug, a backpack, and more to celebrate your trip around the World Showcase lagoon.

Prices for the new collection range from $19.99 to $84.99, sitting in Disney’s standard price range for apparel and collectibles.

Let’s take a look at the new collection!

United Kingdom Zip-Up Hoodie ($59.99)

United Kingdom Water Bottle ($29.99)

United Kingdom Minnie Ears ($36.99)

United Kingdom Button Up ($69.99)

United Kingdom T-Shirt in White ($36.99)

United Kingdom Kitchen Towel ($19.99)

United Kingdom Youth T-Shirt in Blue ($21.99)

United Kingdom Mug ($19.99)

United Kingdom Spirit Jersey ($84.99)

United Kingdom Mickey Ornament ($19.99)

United Kingdom Baseball Cap ($32.99)

United Kingdom Backpack ($44.99)

United Kingdom T-Shirt in Blue ($36.99)

Mickey in Mexico:

Last month, EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion also released several new pieces of merchandise

Featuring an exciting lineup of accessories, apparel, and collectibles, the line of merchandise features colorful designs celebrating the culture of the Country.

Even earlier this year, the Germany Pavilion launched their own Mickey & Friends merchandise collection

Don’t miss out on this ear-mazing merchandise available around the World Showcase.

