Minnie's Seasonal Dine Quietly Replaces Disney Jr. Character Dining at Hollywood & Vine

Now guests can meet Minnie & Friends for breakfast in addition to lunch and dinner.

The Disney Jr. character dining at Hollywood & Vine has been removed from the official Walt Disney World website, as the children’s network characters were quietly replaced with Minnie & friends.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Located near Echo

Previously, the website stated:

“Join popular Disney Junior stars for Character Dining experiences at a fun-filled breakfast.

Don't miss this chance to eat, play and laugh along with a few of your favorite Disney Junior friends during this fun and interactive dining experience.

The breakfast features assorted pastries and an omelet station. Classic entrees such as biscuits and gravy, Mickey-shaped waffles and eggs benedict are also available. Or, you can try one of our signature specialties like salmon and bagel casserole, plant-based frittata and brioche French toast with bananas fosters sauce."

Prior to its removal, guests would be able to meet characters like Vampirina, Fancy Nancy, and Doc McStuffins.

The expanded Minnie’s Seasonal Dine offering allows guests to experience the same breakfast faire as Minnie and her friends visit tables in seasonal costumes.

Currently, guests will be able to meet the characters in their Halloween attire.

This aligns closely to the closure of Disney Junior Play and Dance!, which officially ended on September 25th, 2025.

The soundstage has hosted some form of Disney Junior/ Playhouse Disney experience since 1999, and replaced the former Soundstage Restaurant experience that opened with the park.

The stage show closed alongside Star Wars Launch Bay The Magic of Disney Animation

The area is expected to reopen with a brand new Disney Jr. entertainment offering when The Magic of Disney Animation opens next year.

It is possible the Disney Jr. dining experience could return alongside the new offering, but, as of now, Hollywood & Vine is a great place to enjoy a meal with Minnie Mouse.

