Bonus Perk: WDW Annual Passholders Can Enjoy Additional Discounts at Disney Store for Limited Time
A discount that they don't even have to go to the park to enjoy!
Once again, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can take advantage of a special benefit that extends beyond the parks with an additional discount at DisneyStore.com
What’s Happening:
- To help get their start on holiday shopping, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy a special discount at DisneyStore.com
- Starting on October 15th through October 26th, 2025, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy 20% off on their order at DisneyStore.com. Note that this is only valid on the website, not physical Disney Store locations or Disney Outlet locations.
- Are you a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder looking for some shopping ideas? Be sure to check out our coverage of recent products to arrive at Disney Store.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders looking to enjoy this special discount need to do the following:
- Check that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your MyDisney account by going to The Walt Disney World website, where you’ll select "Log In or Create Account" at the top of the page.
- Once you’re logged in, ensure that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked under Link Memberships & Passes to Your Account. If not, select “Add a Disney Annual Pass" and include your ID Number.
- Go to DisneyStore.com and sign in using your MyDisney Account credentials.
- Place at least one eligible item into your bag.
- In “My Bag," type “WDW20" into the Add Promotion Code area.
- The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your bag as you continue shopping and begin checkout.
- This new discount isn’t the only perk to being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder. In just a few weeks, passholders can experience the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom during special previews ahead of its official opening.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com