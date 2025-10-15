Disney Vacation Club Reveals 2026 Membership Magic Beyond Benefits

Get the most out of your DVC membership with the yearly add on.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has revealed 2026 benefits for the add on benefits package Membership Magic Beyond.

The optional yearly offering includes exciting perks and discounts that will increase offerings during trips to Disney destinations around the world.

Promised to enhance value, experiences, and flexibility, the $99 a year upgrade is a great way to get even more out of your DVC membership at a marginal price upgrade.

New For 2026

Specialty Priced Walt Disney World Tickets – Members can purchase 5-Day weekday Walt Disney World theme park tickets. Each ticket includes 5 water parks visits or sports options. Each member can purchase up to 7 guest tickets.

Aulani Photo Print – Guests visiting Aulani Disney Vacation Club Villas can get a complimentary 8x10 photo print during their stay. To take advantage of the offer, visit Hoku Hideaway.

Other Benefits

Specialty Priced Disneyland Tickets – Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can buy specialty priced 3-Day weekday tickets. Each ticket includes Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and members can purchase up to 7 guest tickets.

30-Day Memory Maker Entitlement – Each year, receive a free 30-day Memory Maker package. The offer shows up in the My Disney Experience account of the enrolled member, with activation beginning with the first photo download.

Special Meet and Greets at EPCOT – Each day from 5:30-8:30PM, visit the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge at EPCOT to enjoy a DVC exclusive character experience.

Priority Access to Walt Disney World DVC Lounges – Experience one of DVCs biggest perks with priority access to ImaginAtrium, Star View Station, and McKim’s Mile House.

Points to Annual Pass – Use DVC points to grab the Disney Sorcerer Pass, an exclusive AP for DVC members, for 75 points for a new pass or 65 points for a renewal.

Buy One One-Time-Use Point, Get One Free – Each calendar year, each member can purchase up to 12 One-Time-Use points and receive a bonus point for free, amounting up to 24 One-Time-Use points.

Transitions Fee Waived – Completely avoid the $95 transaction fee when booking Disney Collection Resorts, Adventures by Disney, Disney Cruise Line, and National Geographic Expeditions.

Each benefits period is valid during the calendar year, so purchase Membership Magic Beyond for 2026 now to take full advantage of the added benefits.

For more information on the Membership Magic Beyond, visit the official Disney Vacation Club website

