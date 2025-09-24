Celebrate the Holidays Pioneer-Style with the DVC Member Hoop Dee Holidays Event
The Disney Vacation Club Member exclusive event is back for 2025!
The special Disney Vacation Club Member Hoop Dee Holidays is returning to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground this holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- On December 9th and 16th, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members are invited to celebrate the holidays in true pioneer fashion at Disney Vacation Club Hoop Dee Holidays. Say “howdy" to a festive music-and-comedy revue and fantastic feast among your fellow Members.
- These special performances, which are returning for their third year, will also have a Member-exclusive pre-show and a keepsake to commemorate the evening.
- This special holiday version of the beloved show will take place on Tuesday, December 9th and Tuesday, December 16th at 4:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
- Bookings will open on Friday, October 10th. Simply call Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to check availability and book.
- Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to their reservation time to check in. Seating will begin immediately at 4:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m; the show begins 20 minutes later.
- Disney Vacation Club Members who are eligible for Membership Extras benefits may attend this event. Only one show date will be available to book per Membership.
- A Member can attend and bring up to 11 additional guests per Membership (for a total of 12).
- Prices range from $75-$83 for ages 10 and older, and $45-$50 for ages 3-9, depending on viewing location.
- More details are available at DisneyVacationClub.com.
