30 Years on the Treasure Coast: Disney's Vero Beach Resort Celebrates Milestone Anniversary
Some Cast Members have been there since the very beginning.
The first Disney Vacation Club property not located at Walt Disney World is celebrating a milestone anniversary, and there are some special cast members who’ve been there since the beginning.
What’s Happening:
- Cast Members south of Walt Disney World are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.
- Located about 2 hours away from Walt Disney World, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort has welcomed home guests who have made memories and helped protect wildlife on Florida’s Treasure Coast.
- The resort, the first Disney Vacation Club property not attached to Walt Disney World, first opened its doors on October 1st, 1995.
- Three cast members from that day are still there today, and are helping celebrate the milestone anniversary - Altamese “Patty" Jacobs, Nicole Luecker, and Dawn Allen. Not only does each of them bear the special Walt Disney Legacy Award name tag, but they all also discovered their job through the local paper those many years ago.
- These Cast Members are still there today, all in leadership roles throughout the resort property. A special post on the Disney Parks Blog helps celebrate these cast members.
- Importantly, the resort has also played a vital role in protecting Florida’s coastline, particularly through sea turtle conservation. Since 2007, cast members and conservation experts have been educating guests about these endangered species and inspiring the next generation of wildlife protectors.
A Treasure Coast Treasure:
- Originally opened in 1995, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort sits on the Atlantic Ocean, located about 2 hours (driving) from the Walt Disney World Resort.
- It’s unique among the Disney Vacation Club properties, not only as the first to not be located in a theme park destination but because the vibe is substantially different. More relaxed and nature oriented than a typical DVC Resort (save for other non-park resorts like Hilton Head Island or Aulani).
- That said, the resort is popular amongst DVC members and often fills up quickly - mostly because the resort is smaller compared to the other Disney Resort hotels.
- There are Inn-style rooms, along with the Villas that are signature to a DVC property, all the way up to three bedroom Beach Cottages that sleep up to 12 and are standalone buildings between the main buildings and the beach.
