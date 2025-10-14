If You Know, You Know: Erin McKenna’s Bakery at Disney Springs Joins the 6-7 Meme

If you “Doot Doot” reference, they will come.

Why does a meme become a meme? Who’s to say! But if you were walking around Disney Springs recently, you might have noticed a reference to this year’s 6-7 meme in one shop window. And plenty did!

What’s Happening:

Either you know what the 6-7 meme is or you don’t… And until about an hour ago, I sure didn't but I needed to figure out what exactly was going on after I saw this otherwise perplexing TikTok video.

Posted by the Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC account, the video shows the Disney Springs location placing a piece of paper in their window that reads “67. What does it mean?"

This simple message on a simple piece of paper gets a lot of attention from those strolling through the Walt Disney World

But seriously, what does it mean? Here’s a reply in the comments left by Erin McKenna’s Bakery to someone asking just that: “It's from a song Doot Doot and just cause like fire with tweens and teens."

That essentially explains it, but to slightly elaborate how we got here, there's a rap song called "Doot Doot" by the rapper Skrilla that's become a viral hit with Generation Alpha thanks to the line "6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip)."

And just like that… the kids were obsessed

Yes, some adults react to seeing the number in the window too, but you have to imagine if you’re a parent or a teacher, you may have come into contact with 6-7 in the wild at this point. Perhaps many times.

What magic is this that made the kids love the phrase 6-7 so much? That is for the ancient beings who control random internet popularity to decide! You never know where they’ll strike next… But when they do, look to the windows of Disney Springs for a sign! Like an actual literal sign.