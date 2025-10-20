Photos: Disney's Hollywood Studios Arch Tumbles at Walt Disney World

The arch was originally constructed for the park's 1989 opening.

A major Disney’s Hollywood Studios icon has fallen as Disney begins the reimagination Animation Courtyard.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current construction on Animation Courtyard.

The area is set to receive a refresh alongside Star Wars The Magic of Disney Animation

As the construction project begins to take shape, the Disney’s Hollywood Studios arch has been completely demolished, removing an icon that has existed at the park since its 1989 opening.

While maybe a small loss to park history, it’s removal has significantly improved openness in the area, and will provide guests with a perfect view of the Sorcerer Mickey hat that will adorn the new animation attraction.

The walkway where the arch stood is still covered by construction walls, and it is unclear whether it will reopen as a new fence and planter area is planned for the new land.

While it is sad that a piece of park's history is gone, the arch lost a lot of its character over the years as the park transitioned away from being an active studio and rebranded from Disney MGM Studios.

The Magic of Disney Animation is set to open sometime in 2026, inviting guests into experience, activities, and meet and greets inspired by some of Disney’s most iconic films.

You can take a full video tour of Disney-MGM Studios back in its 1989 opening year below.

