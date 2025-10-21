Photos: Clear Signs of Progress as New Marquee Gets Installed and More Walls Arrive at Site of Zootopia: Better Zoogether

The new sign remains wrapped, but beckons knowing guests to the new attraction ahead of its opening early next month.

As we get closer to the official opening of Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom early next month, tell tale...signs...of progress can be seen in the area that will serve as the entrance for the new attraction. Taking over the former site of “It’s Tough To Be A Bug!" at the park, the new Zooptopia: Better Zoogether 3D film-based attraction will utilize the same entrance area on Discovery Island, leading guests up a pathway around, near, and into the Tree of Life before heading into the Tree of Life theater.

As such, a new marquee has appeared at that location, though it remains concealed at this time. Construction walls surround the entrance, and have even been extended to go around the former character greeting area adjacent, which was the former home of Dug, Russell (and sometimes Carl!) from the Pixar film, Up. This area will likely become home of a new meet and greet that was previously announced for Nick and Judy from the Zootopia films.

The new attraction is set to bring guests to Zoogether Day, and will feature CarrotVision 3D glasses, new original characters, and star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything." On this special day, all kinds of animals join together with performances from many of the diverse biomes that make up the city. The Tree of Life Theater is the epicenter of Zoogether Day with fast-talking, loud-howling wolf host Heidi Howler presenting a watch party where the audience of mammals big and small will catch all the festivities via livestream.

New merchandise has been showcased, and Cast Member and Annual Passholder previews are set to take place in the coming days as we get closer to the official debut of the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World on November 7th.