Engage Your Senses: Dates Announced for the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
A number of fan-favorite offerings are back for this popular EPCOT festival, along with a tease of something new.
EPCOT is already looking towards the new year, with the dates revealed for the 2026 iteration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
What’s Happening:
- At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.
- The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.
- The full lineup of stars participating in the concert series, as well as information on dining packages, will be shared at a later date.
- Of course, over 20 Food Studios will once again pop up around EPCOT to allow guests to taste their way through the festival as well.
- The popular scavenger hunt, Figment’s Brush with the Masters, is also back – inserting Figment into classic works of art.
- New this year is the integration of the popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, in the form of exciting activities designed to showcase the beautiful artwork on each card.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026 will run January 16th through February 23rd.
- Be sure to check back for more announcements regarding the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026.
