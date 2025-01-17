Photos: Artful Lineup of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Merchandise Arrives for 2025

All it took to create these items was one little spark, and a bit of fabric.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has returned for 2025 and with that comes an array of new merchandise. Creations Shop is the place to find all things artful, with a wide selection of items celebrating the festival.

As always, Figment is the face of the festival, with his royal purple pigment helping to create the color scheme for the merchandise this year. Guests can find a stylized version of the lovable dragon on a number of items, including two bags, from Loungefly and Lug.

Of course, it’s not truly a new line of merchandise unless there’s a Spirit Jersey, and EPCOT’s got you covered! And if you can’t make it to EPCOT, the Spirit Jersey is also available on DisneyStore.com.

Guests can also pick up a tumbler, T-Shirt, hat and a fun, three-faced Figment ornament.

Lastly for the main collection, you’ll find this delightful pair of Figment-covered mouse ears.

As far as pins goes, there’s a number of new items available for all guests, plus some Passholder exclusive pins.

Speaking of Passholder exclusive, Passholders can also pick up a special T-Shirt and notebook.

Also available to purchase at Creations Shop (and other locations throughout EPCOT) is the Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt. The yearly activity has guests searching for Figment interpretations of famous paintings around the World Showcase. Guests can purchase a map palette and mark the paintings with a corresponding sticker.

Inside Creations Shop, guests will find a figure of Figment ready to spread his wings and use his imagination!

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continued coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!