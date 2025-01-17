Photos: Communicore Hall Transformed Into Celebration of 30 Years of Disney on Broadway for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Today marks the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and with the new Communicore Hall now in play for this year’s festivities, a special exhibit celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway has been installed.

Once Upon A Stage – 30 Years of Disney on Broadway celebrates numerous productions, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, Newsies, and more. Guests visiting will see a plethora of props, puppets, costumes, and more from some of their favorite Disney musicals.

Say what you will about the previous exhibit tenants of the new Communicore Hall at the park, this exhibit seems to go all out, transforming the space into this celebration that is perfect for the International Festival of the Arts.

You’ve never had a friend like him 🧞‍♂️ Michael James Scott showcases the Disney on Broadway exhibit at CommuniCore Hall for Festival of the Arts ✨🎭 pic.twitter.com/2AtfXxCJPf — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 17, 2025

A celebration of Disney on Broadway is especially fitting for this festival, considering that since the very beginning, Disney on Broadway stars have taken to the America Gardens Theater to perform some favorite hits.

Each night during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Disney on Broadway stars perform sensational songs, including tunes taken from the movies and brought to life on Broadway – all included with park admission. This year, fans can expect to see Patti Murin, John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Jelani Remy, Adam Jacobs, and Josh Strickland. Be sure to check showtimes at the park to see who is performing that night.

Taking place now to February 24th at EPCOT, the International Festival of the Arts invites guests to discover vibrant new art from a myriad of artists throughout the park, sample some fun and creative cuisine, and take in the wonder of the stage at the America Gardens Theater, along with a number of other fun activities throughout the park.

