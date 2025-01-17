Photos: “Chalk Full of Characters” Returns for 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

All returning favorites this year, with no new additions to the Festival of the Arts experience.

The 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and one of the returning elements is “Chalk Full of Characters,” where guests are encouraged to find charming chalk drawings of Disney characters through the pavilions, some more obvious than others, as they explore World Showcase. Let’s take a walk around the World Showcase promenade and see what characters we can find!

Two forms of Dante from Pixar’s Coco can be found outside of the Mexico pavilion. Dante is an alebrije who can travel between both the Land of the Dead and the human world, and here at the Festival of the Arts, he can be found in both of his forms.

Snowgies from the animated short Frozen Fever can be found adorning the sides of the buildings of the Norway pavilion near the Sommerhus meet and greet area for Anna and Elsa.

The adorable Bruni from Frozen 2 can be found appropriately resting on the fireplace near Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe.

Mushu and Cri-kee from Mulan can be found close to the World Showcase lagoon near one of the food stands in China.

Mulan’s dog, Little Brother, can also be found in the China pavilion.

Do you think you missed something in Germany’s photo below? So did we at first. But there, camouflaged as best he can, you’ll find Pascal the chameleon from 2010’s Tangled. Need a little help? Look toward the word “Clocks.”

A couple other chalk paintings of Pascal can be found elsewhere in the Germany pavilion.

Friends Luca and Alberto from Pixar’s Luca are masterfully worked into this faux fountain in Italy.

Meeko and Flit from Pocahontas can be found fighting over a biscuit (naturally) in The American Adventure pavilion.

Over at the Japan pavilion, you’ll find the Octopus chef from Harryhausen’s Restaurant in Monsters Inc. serving up some “delicious food.”

Just as you’d find them in the real Japan, EPCOT’s Japan pavilion also features Duffy the Bear and his pal Gelatoni the Cat. Gelatoni is a perfect character for the Festival of the Arts as the backstory of the character involves Duffy spilling his gelato in the Mediterranean Harbor of Tokyo DisneySea where the aptly named cat showed up and began painting a picture using his tail and the spilled treat.

Abu from 1992’s Aladdin can be found in the alleyways of the Morocco pavilion, causing mischief as usual.

The France pavilion features Remy and Emile, who appear in Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, based on the 2006 Pixar Animation Studios film, Ratatouille.

You’ll also find two geese, Amelia and Abigail from The Aristocats in France.

Across the hypothetical Thames river (that in this instance, leads to Crescent Lake) at the UK Pavilion, we come across another new installation of chalk art. Merlin and Arthur from The Sword in the Stone are transformed into squirrels, and even have a female squirrel admirer!

Across the street, Peter Pan’s shadow can be found approaching an upper level window, perhaps evading being found by Pan himself.

Ratigan can be found chasing after Basil, The Great Mouse Detective, from the 1986 film.

Further down the promenade, we can find Koda the bear from 2004’s Brother Bear catching some salmon under the bridge of the Canada pavilion, though his older counterpart Kenai is nowhere to be found.

If you head to World Showcase during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, be on the lookout for these characters hidden throughout the pavilions!

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continued coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which runs daily through February 24th.