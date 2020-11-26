Go Behind-the-Scenes of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in New Video

Disney just released a new behind-the-scenes look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, coming to EPCOT in 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks posted a new video on their YouTube account that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
- Two Imagineers who worked on the project lead the video, giving viewers a look behind the construction walls.
- Joe Vitale (Senior Production Designer) and Veronica Hebbard (Project Controls) talk about exploring the world from a rat’s eye perspective.
- Among the highlights are a look at the fountain outside the attraction and conversations about the attraction’s 4D elements, including smell, water and wind.
- Earlier this week, Tom Fitzgerald was joined by Pixar collaborators Roger Gould and Harley Jessup at D23’s Fantastic Worlds Celebration where they talked more about the attraction. Click here for our event recap.
- Click here to see our most recent construction photo update of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.