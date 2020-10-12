Construction Update – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

With Walt Disney World preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021, there are a number of construction projects going on around the resort. One of those projects is the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction coming to EPCOT. We took a look at the ongoing construction of this new attraction.

Work on the exterior of the structures appears to be completed, as it has for the most part for some time

You can still spot the Remy fountain

No official opening date has been released yet for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille , this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride.

, this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride. Gusteau’s is the restaurant from the 2006 film on which the new attraction is based, and the majority of the attraction takes place in this fictional eatery.

The ride will be strikingly similar to the Ratatouille attraction at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, and if you’d like a preview of what can be expected when it arrives at EPCOT, you can check out the video here.

No official opening date has been released yet for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.