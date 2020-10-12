Construction Update – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

With Walt Disney World preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021, there are a number of construction projects going on around the resort. One of those projects is the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction coming to EPCOT. We took a look at the ongoing construction of this new attraction.
- Work on the exterior of the structures appears to be completed, as it has for the most part for some time.
- You can still spot the Remy fountain just beyond the canopy in the plaza, though it is still dry.
- No official opening date has been released yet for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.
- Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, Ratatouille, this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride.
- Gusteau’s is the restaurant from the 2006 film on which the new attraction is based, and the majority of the attraction takes place in this fictional eatery.
- The ride will be strikingly similar to the Ratatouille attraction at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, and if you’d like a preview of what can be expected when it arrives at EPCOT, you can check out the video here.
