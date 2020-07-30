Construction Update 7/30: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

With EPCOT having re-opened on July 15th, many were quick to look at progress on the various projects that were previously announced as part of the major transformation of the park. The next project that was ready to appear was the new trackless dark-ride making its way to World Showcase, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Yesterday, we were able to embark on the most magical flight in the world, Disney’s Skyliner, and get a glimpse of the progress being made to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure EPCOT.

Most of the work on the buildings seems to be nearing completion if it isn’t already finished. The new Creperie seems to still be finishing up.

You can see the Remy fountain just beyond the canopy in the plaza, though it is still dry.

All the pavement seems to be in place, or finishing up, with landscaping being added to the plaza as well. Before the parks closed we noticed that many of the wonderful trees

Evident in our prior updates that was a favorite of guests passing on the Skyliner overhead, the banner announcing the opening of the attraction in Summer 2020 has been removed with no replacement.

Upon the reopening of the park, we noticed that the attraction was listed on the park maps, though only as “Coming soon!”

this family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles, utilizing 3D screens and dimensional set pieces to fully immerse the guests in a wild ride. The ride will be strikingly similar to the Ratatouille attraction at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, and if you’d like a preview of what can be expected when it arrives at EPCOT, you can check out the video here.

No official opening date has been released yet for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.