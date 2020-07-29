Take a Quick Trip Through “Ratatouille: The Adventure” from Disneyland Paris in the newest Ride & Learn Video

Disney has shared a new “Ride & Learn” video of Ratatouille: The Adventure from Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s newest “Ride & Learn” video comes from Disneyland Paris Resorts’ Ratatouille: The Adventure attraction.
- Some of the fun facts shared include the trackless ride system used on board and things like the weight of the giant ham in the freezer room.
- This same attraction will make its US debut at Walt Disney World at EPCOT, where it will be called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
- A full 4K ride-through of the experience can be seen below.
Previous Ride & Learn Videos:
