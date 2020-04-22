Disneyland Shares Incredicoaster Ride & Learn Video

Disneyland has shared a ride-through of the Incredicoaster from Disney California Adventure Park, part of #DisneyMagicMoments.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has shared a ride-through of the Pixar Incredibles-inspired attraction, the Incredicoaster.
- The video features pop-up fun facts related to the attraction and the films, branded a “Ride & Learn.”
- At the end, it asks if you found all of the Jack-Jack figures and takes you back through on a speed-round to count them all.
More #DisneyMagicMoments: