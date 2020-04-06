Disney Parks Shares a Virtual Ride on “it’s a small world” Attractions Around the Globe.

“It’s a world of laughter, a world of tears, a world of hope, and a world of fears”…. The words of this timeless song continue to ring true, especially today, and that’s why the Disney Parks have presented this virtual boat ride on the classic “it’s a small world” attraction.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has posted a video bringing everyone another Disney Magic Moment. This time, around the world. Just remember to keep your hands, arms, feet and legs inside the boat. And off you go to the far corners of the world visiting every continent while being sung to by the children of the world.

We hope this Disney Parks classic gives you a bit more joy in your day and that you are reminded “a smile means friendship to everyone.”

The video features each version of the attraction from around the world. Disneyland Park Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World Hong Kong Disneyland Tokyo Disneyland Disneyland Paris

The attraction originally debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair before it was moved to its permanent residence at Disneyland Park in California. It was replicated numerous times, with the Hong Kong addition in 2005 incorporating new translations in more languages, like Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, and Tagalog.

The famous song was written by Richard and Robert Sherman, originally performed as a ballad as a message of peace and harmony, inspired by the then-recent Cuban missile crisis. Walt Disney himself said that the song was too slow, so the Sherman Brothers then increased the tempo performing the same song to Walt’s enjoyment.

When the parks reopen globally, as it was before, there will never be a minute where the song, a message of brotherhood, peace, and togetherness, is not playing somewhere on the planet.