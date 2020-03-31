Take a Virtual Tour of Walt Disney Imagineering

The Disney Parks are some of the most magical places on Earth and all that magic comes from Walt Disney Imagineering. Now, thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, you can take a virtual tour of Walt Disney Imagineering and see some of the unique spaces where Disney dreams are made.

Part 1:

Anne Myers guides you along this tour of the think tank created by Walt Disney himself.

The first part of this virtual tour of Walt Disney Imagineering introduces you to the concept of just what the imagineers do.

It also provides a look at the monorail hallway, modeled after the monorail at Walt Disney World

Be sure to check back for the next part of this virtual tour of Walt Disney Imagineering.