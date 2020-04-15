Disney Parks Shares a “Ride and Learn” Trip Aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series from the Disney Parks YouTube channel, they have decided to take us to the tiny town of Tumbleweed in a corner of Frontierland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom for a trip on “the wildest ride in the wilderness!”
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks YouTube channel has posted a “ride and learn” trip aboard the classic Disney attraction, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
- The video is a point of view of most of the ride from the front of one of the trains of the attraction, that also shows fun facts along the way, including the names of the trains, and other fun trivia tidbits about the ride.
- The video skips over the three themed lift hills of the attraction but most of the journey is shown in the video.
- While this video of the attraction is at Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can be found at Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris in France, and Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.
- Opened in 1980 at Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was originally one part of a larger proposed idea, the Western River Expedition, before it was scaled back to the singular attraction we know today.
- This video is the latest in a series from Disney Parks, with a previous entry taking us on a trip aboard the “happiest cruise that ever sailed,” it’s a small world. While the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad video above features only the version at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the it’s a small world video combines all the incarnations of that ride around the world in a singular video trip.