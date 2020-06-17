Learn Fun Facts on a Virtual Ride Through of Big Grizzly Mountain at Hong Kong Disneyland

Today we get to head on over to Hong Kong Disneyland for a virtual “Ride and Learn” experience aboard Big Grizzly Mountain as part of the #DisneyMagicMoments video series!

What’s Happening:

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, Disney has posted a full ride-through video of the Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars attraction in the Grizzly Gulch area of Hong Kong Disneyland.

As we go along for the ride, we are treated to different facts about the attraction, as well as different little easter eggs that can be spotted along the route.

Big Grizzly Mountain opened in 2012 at the park, and is the centerpiece of the Grizzly Gulch area of the park. The coaster itself takes inspiration from Big Thunder Mountain at other Disney Parks around the world, as well as Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Grizzly Gulch and Big Grizzly Mountain were part of a major expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland that also included Toy Story Land and Mystic Point, home of one of the park’s signature attractions, Mystic Manor.

