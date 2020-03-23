Moment of Disney Bliss: Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 23, 2020, and we’re continuing our trip around the world. Yesterday, we saw Disneyland push the Haunted Mansion concept with Paris’ Phantom Manor. Today, we’ll see them completely change the concept in Hong Kong with Mystic Manor.

Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland Facts and Fun

Opened in May 2013

Unlike Haunted Mansion, makes no references to spirits or the afterlife due to cultural differences

Has a trackless ride system

Features music by film composer (and former lead singer of Oingo Boingo) Danny Elfman

The exterior was inspired by the Bradbury Mansion in Los Angeles

Tells the story of Lord Henry Mystic and his pet monkey Albert – part of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers them that be found in several Disney Park locations

Join us tomorrow for the March 24th Moment of Disney Bliss.