Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens June 18th

Disney has announced that Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on June 18th.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 18th.
- Select dining locations at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort reopened in May.
- The park will use safety best practices put in place at Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in addition to following guidelines from local government and healthcare officials.
- Hong Kong Disneyland will open with limited attendance, social distancing requirements, and increased sanitization procedures.
- With this announcement, the resort shared the above image of how the new Castle of Magical Dreams will look when work is completed.
- Disney has also shared the video below with more information on the park’s enhanced safety measures.
Hong Kong Disneyland Safety Requirements:
- Guests will have to reserve the date of their visit with a ticket purchase and can do so up to 7 days in advance.
- Magic Access members (similar to Annual Passholders) can reserve their date of entry 8 days in advance.
- A health declaration form is required as part of the steps to be admitted into the park.
- Prior to entering the park, Guests will have their temperature checked.
- Face masks are required inside the park for all Guests and Cast Members.
- Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park and Guests are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
- Custodial teams have increased the frequency of cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
- Queues have social distance markers to keep parties separated.
- Attraction vehicles have modified seating to keep distance between groups of Guests.
- Restaurants will have reduced seating capacity with some tables blocked to provide more space between tables.
- The park will only accept contactless payment methods, with mobile payments encouraged.
- Characters will make surprise appearances throughout the park, including taking a ride on Dumbo, but won’t be available for meet and greets.
- Guests are encouraged to visit HongKongDisneyland.com before their visit for more updates.
