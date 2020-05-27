What It’s Like to Visit the Newly Reopened World of Disney at Disney Springs

by | May 27, 2020 12:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The phased reopening of Disney Springs continued today with the opening of several Disney-owned locations, including World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, and D-Luxe Burger. For domestic Disney fans, these are the first Disney-owned locations open since mid-March and demand was high. Our own Jeremiah Good visited Disney Springs to capture the reopening experience where the Orange Garage was already very busy when he arrived at 8:00 am.

A crowd was gathered outside World of Disney, the largest Disney shop at Walt Disney World. A social distancing queue was set up to provide the store with your information to join a virtual queue. World of Disney has a reduced capacity for the safety of Guests and Cast Members.

The physical queue stretched throughout the Marketplace, past Rainforest Cafe and around T-Rex Cafe, with markers on the ground to keep Guests 6-feet apart.

Another location that reopened today was the LEGO Store, which had a small crowd waiting to get in.

The physical line moved quickly for Jeremiah and once at the front, a Cast Member took his name, the number of his party, and the phone number he could be texted at when it’s his time to enter the World of Disney.

Jeremiah’s name was put in at 9:19 am and his virtual wait to enter the store was about 3-hours. During that time, he could enjoy the rest of Disney Springs. This included sampling the brand-new Dole Whip Nachos from Marketplace Snacks.

In true Disney fashion, some added entertainment brought some magic from a galaxy far, far away as stormtroopers patrolled the balcony of the Uno de 50 jewelry shop.

We have separate coverage about the items available within World of Disney, but the biggest difference was the checkout experience. The queue included markers on the ground to keep Guests 6-feet apart.

1 of 2

Plexiglass windows have been added to registers to reduce the amount of face-to-fact contact for Cast Members as they ring up purchases.

Hand sanitizing stands have also been added to the store and Guests are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently while visiting Disney Springs.

The Marketplace Co-Op was available to shop, which includes multiple experiences like Disney Tails, the Disney Dress Shop, and D-Tech On Demand.

Signage at the entrance reminded Guests of the new rules including social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing hands frequently.

Since the location has multiple stores within the same complex, there are designated entrances and exits.

Registers inside this complex have a line that Guests should not cross to keep their distance from the Cast Member processing their transaction.

D-Tech On demand has closed half of the design screens to keep Guests further apart.

Dressing rooms are closed to reduce the number of hands touching apparel before it is purchased.

Disney’s D-Luxe Burger also opened today with mobile orders encouraged.

Disney announced earlier today that the parks will begin reopening in July with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopening July 11th, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15th. For a list of all open locations at Disney Springs, click here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend