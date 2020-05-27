Colorful Summer Collections Arrive at World of Disney at Disney Springs

World of Disney at Disney Springs has officially reopened! We’re so excited to get back into our routine of visiting the Disney shopping district and seeing all of the latest and greatest offerings available to guests.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Summer Collections

While some of these bright finds have been on shopDisney since April, they are new to Walt Disney World! And don’t worry Disneyland diehards, several of these colorful cuties are available for your favorite resort.

Neon Collection

Let’s wind the clock back to the 1990s where neon was the going trend. Disney’s got you covered from head to toe so you can stand out as the best and brightest among family, friends, and fellow Disney fans.

Neon Visor Baseball Cap – $27.99

Lime Green Logo Shirt – $24.99

Spirit Jerseys – $49.99-$69.99

Mickey Mouse Neon Spirit Jersey for Kids – $49.99

Mickey Mouse Classic Neon T-Shirt for Kids – $19.99

Mickey Mouse Crocs – $49.99

Mickey Mouse Neon Collectibles – $22.99-$29.99

Mickey Mouse Neon Backpack – $75.00

Fruity Fun

Come rain or shine, vegetation is always stylish, especially when it’s themed to Mickey Mouse and the Disney Parks. Whether your plans call for a visit to the Resorts, or just hanging out in your own backyard, summer has never looked this delicious!

Rain Jacket – $54.99

Dip Dye Spirit Jersey – $69.99

Watermelon Belt Bag – $29.99

Pool Float Ear Headband – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Fruity Flip Flops – $14.99

Walt Disney World Visor – $19.99

Toddler and Baby Fun

Heading out for a day of adventure? Don’t forget to pack the essentials! Hit the road with these summer must-haves that will put your little one in the spotlight.

Baby Bodysuit – $19.99

Reversible Hat for Kids

Sun Makes Me Sparkle Backpack – $24.99