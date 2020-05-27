Earlier today, Walt Disney World’s reopening plan was submitted to the State of Florida for approval. Upon approval, the Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening on July 11 and welcoming guests for the first time in nearly four months.
Walt Disney World Resort Reopening:
- The Walt Disney World Resort is currently planning on welcoming guests back starting July 11 with new health and safety guidelines in place.
- Specific public reopening dates include:
- Magic Kingdom: July 11th
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: July 11th
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: July 15th
- EPCOT: July 15th
- Disney Springs has already begun its phased reopening on May 20th, with more Disney-owned stores and restaurants added today, May 27th.
- Prior to welcoming guests, there will be soft openings such as Cast previews and other previews.
- As of today’s meeting, Orange County has approved Disney’s reopening plan, however the final decision remains up to Governor Ron DeSantis.
Below is a list of the rules and requirements all guests and Cast Members will need to follow during their visit to the resort.
Admission:
- Guests will make a reservation for park entry in advance.
- Guests and Cast Members will undergo temperature screening procedures upon arrival
- The wearing of an approved mask will be required during the entire visit except when dining.
Walt Disney World has updated their safety measures per CDC guidelines including enhanced sanitation procedures, distance spacing, and screening. Disney is asking that all guests and cast members comply with following to be allowed to visit the resorts:
- Face covering required– Everyone is required to wear a face covering during their visit.
- Temperature check required –Temperature checks will be required upon arrival, and guests with a temperature of 100.4° degrees or greater will not be admitted.
- Wash hands often – Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.
- Social distancing – Practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet (2 meters) between your travel party and others.
- Floor markings – When present, please stand on the floor markings until the group in front of you moves forward.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Use hand sanitizer when required – At select locations including prior to boarding ride vehicles, guests will be required to use hand sanitizer.
- Follow Cast Member directions – Please follow directions from Cast Members and have patience as they work through these new operational procedures.
In addition to face coverings and temperature checks, guests can expect the following when they visit Walt Disney World
- Managed and reduced daily park attendance
- Managed and reduced attraction ridership, show attendance and restaurant seating. Some areas and events may remain closed for now.
- Increased cleaning and disinfection of food locations, ride vehicles, restrooms and other frequent “touch points” that go beyond Disney’s cleaning procedures
- Social distancing practices at all locations through the parks, within attractions and queues and at restaurants
- Cashless payments and “no touch” policies where possible
Attractions:
- Entertainment such as fireworks and parades will be not be available
- Character Meet and Greets will not be available