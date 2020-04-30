Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Resumes Character Meet & Greets at Enchanted Garden Restaurant

The Enchanted Garden Restaurant at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel has resumed character dining starting today.

What’s Happening:

The restaurant was previously a buffet and resumed food service mid-March on weekends only through a manu rather than a buffet.

This is the first time Hong Kong Disneyland has offered character experiences since the resort closed in January.

Guests will be allowed to take pictures of the characters from their tables, but can’t hug or touch them as part of safe social distancing practices.

The Full Announcement:

“From April 30 to May 3, 2020, the Enchanted Garden Restaurant at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel will offer “all you can eat” lunch and dinner. Guests will be able to enjoy lunch from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM or dinner from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Escape from reality, walk under an ornate wrought-iron archway and proceed through a trellised hallway flourished with magical vines and flowers. Arrive in a lovely Victorian setting and enjoy a cornucopia of delicious dishes, Asian and Western classics (e.g. Seafood on Ice, Cold Appetizers & Salads, Assorted Sashimi, International Cuisine, Chinese Flavors, Asian Specialties, Kid’s Meals and Desserts). What’s more, enjoy special appearances by our popular Disney Characters from time to time and snap some photos of them from your table to capture the happy moment.“