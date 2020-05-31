Take a “Ride & Learn” Trip on Disneyland Paris’ Hyperspace Mountain

Disneyland Paris has released their first “Ride & Learn” video on YouTube as part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series with their version of Hyperspace Mountain.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has released their first “Ride & Learn” video through the #DisneyMagicMoments series.
- The video features Guests riding Hyperspace Mountain, which replaced Space Mountain: Mission 2 in 2017.
- The video features pop-up fun facts about the attraction written in French.
- To see the pop-up facts in English, turn on the subtitles on YouTube.
- Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain is unique for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest differences from other versions is that their coaster goes upside-down.
More #DisneyMagicMoments:
- Walt Disney Imagineering Virtual Tours
- Magic Kingdom: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Magic Kingdom: Happily Ever After
- Magic Kingdom: Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular!
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Slinky Dog Dash
- Disneyland: it’s a small world
- Disneyland: Magic Happens Parade
- Disneyland: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Disney California Adventure: Incredicoaster
- Disney Cruise Line: Beauty and the Beast Show
- Shanghai Disneyland Opening Ceremony