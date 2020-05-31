Take a “Ride & Learn” Trip on Disneyland Paris’ Hyperspace Mountain

Disneyland Paris has released their first “Ride & Learn” video on YouTube as part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series with their version of Hyperspace Mountain.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris

The video features Guests riding Hyperspace Mountain , which replaced Space Mountain: Mission 2 in 2017.

, which replaced in 2017. The video features pop-up fun facts about the attraction written in French.

To see the pop-up facts in English, turn on the subtitles on YouTube.

Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain is unique for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest differences from other versions is that their coaster goes upside-down.

