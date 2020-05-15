Disney Celebrates Half-Way to Halloween by Releasing “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular!” Full Show

Disney World is celebrating the halfway point to Halloween with their newest professionally recorded entertainment from the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

What’s Happening:

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments video series, Walt Disney World has released the newest Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular!

The show includes a live puppet of Jack Skellington on the stage in front of Cinderella Castle with projections and fireworks set to music.

“Trick-or-Treat,” the song from an iconic Donald Duck short of the same name, is the main musical theme of the show.

More #DisneyMagicMoments: