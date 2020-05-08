Disney Shares Shanghai Disneyland Grand Opening Performance to Celebrate the Park’s Reopening

In celebration of the reopening of Shanghai disneyland on May 11th, Disney Parks has shared the grand opening ceremony on YouTube as part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shared the Shanghai Disneyland opening ceremony on YouTube to celebrate the park’s reopening on May 11th.

The ceremony includes characters, a live orchestra, projections, fireworks, singers, and dancers and was filmed in 2016.

The first Disney park in the world to reopen has already sold out of full-day tickets for May 11th

The park recently announced some springtime festivities

