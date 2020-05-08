Shanghai Disneyland Sells Out Select Full Day Tickets, Half-Days Remain Mostly Available

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland are on sale now and some dates have already sold out of full day tickets.
What’s happening:
- It appears that guests are eager to get back to Shanghai Disneyland as select full day tickets are already selling out.
- Yesterday, the Resort opened dated ticket sales for the castle park ahead of its May 11 opening.
- At this time, full day tickets for Shanghai Disneyland appear to be sold out for:
- Monday, May 11
- Tuesday, May 12
- Friday, May 15
- Saturday, May 16
- However, the resort is also selling half-day tickets for entry after 2 pm. At the time of publication, all dates shown still have half-day tickets available for purchase.
- Shanghai Disneyland is currently showing ticket sales through Tuesday, June 9th.
Good to know:
- Guests will need to purchase tickets ahead of time through official Shanghai Disney Resort channels
- The park will not be selling any tickets on site at this time.
- Annual passholders are welcome to visit the park, and will also need to make a reservation through the official channels.
- Earlier this week Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shanghai Disney Resort would begin a phased reopening on May 11.
- During this announcement he noted that the Chinese government has required that attendance caps be reduced to 30% of total capacity. Chapek said the Resort will be opening at less than 30% capacity.
ICYMI:
- Shanghai Disneyland has announced some of the new offerings that will be available when they reopen including:
- Character appearances
- Seasonal menus
- Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Trading Post
- As the park welcomes back guests select attractions will be undergoing refurbishment and some interactive areas will not be available as part of the phase one reopening.