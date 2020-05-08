Shanghai Disneyland Sells Out Select Full Day Tickets, Half-Days Remain Mostly Available

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland are on sale now and some dates have already sold out of full day tickets.

What’s happening:

It appears that guests are eager to get back to Shanghai Disneyland as select full day tickets are already selling out.

Yesterday, the Resort opened dated ticket sales for the castle park ahead of its May 11 opening.

At this time, full day tickets for Shanghai Disneyland appear to be sold out for: Monday, May 11 Tuesday, May 12 Friday, May 15 Saturday, May 16

However, the resort is also selling half-day tickets for entry after 2 pm

Shanghai Disneyland is currently showing ticket sales through Tuesday, June 9th.

Good to know:

Guests will need to purchase tickets ahead of time through official Shanghai Disney Resort channels

The park will not be selling any tickets on site at this time.

Annual passholders are welcome to visit the park, and will also need to make a reservation

Earlier this week Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shanghai Disney Resort would begin a phased reopening on May 11.

During this announcement he noted that the Chinese government has required that attendance caps be reduced to 30% of total capacity. Chapek said the Resort will be opening at less than 30% capacity.

