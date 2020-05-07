Shanghai Disneyland Resort To Reopen With Spring Festivities, New Hours, Limited Entertainment

Shanghai Disneyland will officially reopen on May 11, and the park is ready to welcome back guests with a host of colorful new offerings and experiences. The park will also offer limited entertainment offerings, with some attractions closed as well.

What’s Happening:

Starting today and during the initial reopening period, guests can purchase dated admission tickets for Shanghai Disneyland via Shanghai Disney Resort’s official online channels and official travel partners’ channels, and Annual Pass holders can start making reservations for their visit.

Spring is now in full bloom at the theme park and throughout the resort, including at Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. There has never been a better time to rediscover the magic of nature, with fresh air and vibrant colorful flowers, and experience Disney’s unique branded entertainment and attractions. With only a few days until Shanghai Disneyland’s reopening, Cast Members have been busy preparing for the celebration. Disney artists, designers, painters, decorators and horticulture specialists have been making final reopening touches at locations throughout the park and have added new surprises just for spring.

Cast have also carried out extensive testing on each attraction vehicle to ensure all equipment meets or exceeds Disney’s high safety standards. Cast are also preparing to debut a comprehensive series of measures to promote a safe and healthy visit at each step in the guest experience.

When guests step back into Shanghai Disneyland, they will be immersed in a floral fantasy celebrating the colorful spring season. A “Floral Minnie” featuring hundreds of vibrant flowers will greet guests in front of the Entry Portal. Buttercups, an apple blossom archway, magnolias, lupines, camellias, tulips, roses and more will be in full bloom and will provide a preview of the many spring colors on display in every corner of the park. Large sculpted eggs resembling popular Disney characters will entertain and amuse guests with their playful features, and this year more Marvel Super Hero-themed eggs have been added to delight guests of all ages. A variety of new menus and souvenirs at various food and beverage locations across Shanghai Disneyland will spark guests’ imaginations with incredible aromas and colors of fresh, seasonal produce. Guests will find Chip ‘n’ Dale, as well as various Marvel Super Heroes becoming the focus of many of the park’s food and beverage treats, from cupcakes and mousses, to ice cream cones, tarts, goblet drinks and unique popcorn buckets. More than 40 exclusive merchandise items are being introduced, featuring spring colors and exclusive designs. A new store, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Trading Post, will open within Adventure Isle, where guests can find a complete range of Chip ‘n’ Dale Themed merchandise, inspired by two of the most popular Disney characters at Shanghai Disney Resort, with their mischievous antics and fun moments.

Guests are also welcome to spring into the season with the many new entertainment offerings throughout the park. Beloved Disney characters will make surprise appearances in each of the themed lands, welcoming guests back to Shanghai Disneyland. Guests will have the opportunity to see Mickey and his friends, along with Duffy and his friends dressed in their new costumes inspired by the colors of the season as they welcome and wave to guests from atop the park’s Entry Portal. Disney Princesses will wave to guests from the balcony of the Enchanted Storybook Castle and Marvel Super Heroes will gather on the Pepsi E-stage to bring additional power and energy to guests. To accommodate social distancing, parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later date.

During the initial reopening phase, several other special entertainment offerings will also be presented. A special Disney character procession, Mickey and Friends Express, will take place several times daily, and will provide opportunities for guests to see beloved Disney characters. The Enchanted Storybook Castle will come to life throughout the evening for magical moments filled with colorful light and music. As guests depart Shanghai Disneyland after the day’s fun, Mickey and his pals will all gather on the Entry Portal to wish everyone a fond farewell as they exit the park.

Guests can purchase Tickets and Make Reservations from Today to Return to a Place Full of Happiness Ticket sales are available via the resort’s official online channels and official travel partners’ channels starting today at 8:00 a.m., with a limited number of tickets available each day to control capacity. During the initial reopening phase, guests will be able to enjoy a special price of RMB 499 for weekends, and regular date ticket prices will continue to be RMB 399. From May 8, 2020, guests may also purchase a Half-day dated ticket, which is valid for entry to Shanghai Disneyland from 2:00 PM on any pre-selected date from May 11 through June 9, 2020.

All guests are required to purchase dated admission tickets for Shanghai Disneyland prior to their arrival, as on-site sales will not be available. Annual Pass holders must make a reservation for their visit date and time through Shanghai Disney Resort’s official online channels before their visit to the park. During this temporary “Advanced Reservation Period”, General Admission tickets for Shanghai Disneyland will not be accepted. Guests must provide basic personal information for each guest visiting the park, including name, phone number, ID type and ID number via Shanghai Disney Resort’s official online channels after purchasing a ticket and prior to arriving at the resort in order to generate a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code, and guests will be required to present the code before entering the park.

As far as we can tell right now from the official website, the park will have limited hours, few entertainment offerings, and several closed attractions.

On Monday, May 11th, the park will operate from 9:30 AM – 7:30 PM. Opening 30 minutes later than the posted times of 9:00 AM – 7:30 PM the rest of the officially posted dates beginning May 12th.

Interestingly, the calendar on the official site (as of press time) only is scheduled through May 17th.

Several attractions are listed as being closed for refurbishment: Marvel Universe – Discover the expansive universe that houses some of the world’s greatest Super Heroes! All of these brave champions occupy the stratosphere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you just might encounter some of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes! Shipwreck Shore – A highly immersive interactive area with several components like The Observation Deck where parents can relax or, if they’re feeling mischievous, spritz their kids with remotely activated water jets hidden in the tide pool below, and The Deck which is also equipped with 3 skull heads that shoot streams of water and a water blaster (complete with smoke and sound effects) that fires a resounding “cannonball” into the lagoon. Shipwreck Shore, you’ll discover incredible Water Wonders like a mysterious ring-shaped stone that’s the source of a magical fountain and “liquid strings” to create an enchanted harp that kids can play. The Shipwreck is the perfect place for young pirates to launch their fanciful seagoing adventures, and at the Ship’s Bow, kids can hoist flags to send messages, ring the ship’s bell and fire a water cannon at the battlements, lighthouse or even passing Explorer Canoes. Finally, theShip’s Stern, young buccaneers can raise and lower a French pirate flag, play Captain at the ship’s wheel, peer through spyglasses and zip down a slide through the ship’s interior to glimpse long-lost treasures and abandoned pirate gear. Once Upon a Time Adventure – A walk-through experience guests talk and interact with animated creatures and help them tidy the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage. Wave goodbye as the Dwarfs head off to work. Confront the Evil Queen as she plots her wicked scheme, and become part of the fun, villainy and romance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Challenge Trails at Camp Discovery – 3 uniquely thrilling elevated rope courses traverse the terrain of Roaring Mountain—taking adventurers over river gorges, waterfalls and sheer cliffs, through stunning terrain and into spectacular caverns.

In terms of entertainment offerings, aside from the above mentioned special offerings, there are only two different experiences being performed at this time, with several performances scheduled daily. Avengers Training Initiative – Members of the Avengers and their field agents will be assembling prospective recruits at the Pepsi E-Stage in Tomorrowland for this heroic interactive experience. New recruits will have the chance to train with their favorite heroes and see if they’re fit to become the next generation of Avengers agents. Golden Fairytale Fanfare – Guests can behold the wonder of a magical, musical stage spectacular featuring your favorite Disney Princesses. Snow White, Anna and Elsa, Jasmine, Ariel and Merida invite you to join them for this delightful daytime showcase at the Gardens of Imagination in front of Enchanted Storybook Castle

It is unclear at this time how these shows will have social distancing take place at these performances.

The park’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which is similar to its North American counterparts, will also be closed at this time.