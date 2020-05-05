Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen May 11 with New Restrictions, Safety Measures in Place

by | May 5, 2020 2:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

During today’s second quarter earnings call for the Walt Disney Company, CEO Bob Chapek mentioned a projected opening date for Shanghai Disneyland which has been closed since late January 2020.

What’s happening:

  • Disney is hoping to reopen Shanghai Disneyland Park on May 11, 2020.
  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the plans to welcome back guests during Disney’s quarterly earnings call.
  • Chapek says Disney has been in communication with their Chinese partners and are planning a phased approach to reopening which will include:
    • The use of masks
    • Temperature screenings
    • Other safety measures
  • Following the announcement, Shanghai Disney Resort also shared a press release outlining their plans for opening.

Reopening Shanghai Disney Resort:

  • The initial park reopening will demonstrate a deliberate approach, drawing on the experience from the successful reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March, and implement enhanced health and safety measures.
  • During this initial reopening phase, the park will institute new measures and procedures including:
    • Opening with limited attendance
    • Required advanced ticketing and reservations
    • Accommodating social distancing in:
      • Queues
      • Restaurants
      • Ride vehicles
      • Other facilities throughout the park
    • Implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection

Tickets:

  • Ticket sales will be available via the resort’s official online channels and official travel partners’ channels beginning on May 8 at 8:00 am, with a limited number of tickets available each day during the initial reopening.
  • At this time General Admission tickets and on-site sales will not be available.
  • Annual Pass holders are welcome to visit but they must make a reservation for their visit date and time through Shanghai Disney Resort’s official online channels before their visit to the park.

Park Operations:

  • On May 11, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland’s attractions, rides, some shows and shopping and dining locations will resume operations, with controlled attendance.
  • Some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children play areas, and theater shows will remain closed. Guests can check the availability of attractions and entertainment through the resort’s official website and app.
  • Bob Chapek mentioned that the capacity of Shanghai Disneyland is 80,000 per day. The government put a limit of 24,000 per day, but Disney will open substantially lower than that and then ramp up.

Social Distancing Practices:

  • To accommodate social distancing, parades and nighttime spectaculars will be suspended at this time and are expected to return at a later date.
  • During the initial reopening phase, a special Disney character procession, Mickey and Friends Express, will take place several times daily, and the Enchanted Storybook Castle will come to life with light and music at dusk each day with Evening Magical Moments.
  • Disney characters will appear in each of the themed lands, greeting and welcoming everyone back to Shanghai Disneyland. However, close interaction and close-up photos with characters will be suspended during the initial phase of reopening.
  • The frequency of sanitization measures will be increased in addition to cleanliness practices already in place throughout the park.
  • Hand sanitizers will be available at attractions, restaurants and stores.

Other Important Information:

  • Guests will need to provide basic personal information for each guest visiting the park:
    • Name
    • Phone number
    • ID type and ID number via Shanghai Disney Resort’s (SDR) official online channels after purchasing a ticket and prior to arriving at the resort.
    • A SDR QR Code will be provided after the successful submission of the required identification information
    • Guests will be required to present the code before entering the theme park
  • Green Health QR Code is required to be allowed to enter the resort
  • A China government ID card, or valid travel document, for each guest at the park turnstiles (photos or printed copies will not be accepted) are required
  • Guests will undergo temperature screening procedures upon arrival
  • Guests will need to wear an approved mask during the entire visit to the resort except when dining.
  • These measures will continue to be reviewed as the situation warrants, and may be further adjusted.
  • The resort looks forward to recognizing and celebrating medical professionals who helped make our reopening possible at an appropriate time in the near future.

Other Disney Parks:

  • Chapek says it is too early to tell when Disney will be able to resume all of their operations. He notes that their approach may include capacity and density measures as well as health procedures.
  • The results of the Shanghai Disneyland reopening will likely influence how Disney rolls out future reopenings.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend