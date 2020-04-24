Disney World Shares “Happily Ever After” Fireworks Video

Disney World just shared a professionally filmed video of the Magic Kingdom nighttime fireworks spectacular Happily Ever After as part of their #DisneyMagicMoments series.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World just published a full-length professionally shot video of the Magic Kingdom firework show Happily Ever After.
- The show premiered on May 12th, 2017, and includes a song performed by Angie Keilhauer and Jordan Fisher.
- Through a mix of fireworks and projection mapping, some of Disney’s most magical moments come to life in a magical way.
