Disney World Shares “Happily Ever After” Fireworks Video

Disney World just shared a professionally filmed video of the Magic Kingdom nighttime fireworks spectacular Happily Ever After as part of their #DisneyMagicMoments series.

What’s Happening:

Disney World just published a full-length professionally shot video of the Magic Kingdom firework show Happily Ever After .

. The show premiered on May 12th, 2017, and includes a song performed by Angie Keilhauer and Jordan Fisher.

Through a mix of fireworks and projection mapping, some of Disney’s most magical moments come to life in a magical way.

More #DisneyMagicMoments: