Disney Shares “Ride & Learn” Video Aboard Slinky Dog Dash

Disney has shared a new “Ride & Learn” video from Walt Disney World. Take a virtual ride on Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land!

What’s happening:

There are so many wonderful Disney Magic Moments to enjoy and today is no exception! The Disney Parks Blog Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Today’s “Ride & Learn” video features some fun facts about the coaster and Toy Story Land. Here are some things you’ll see and learn: Rex’s original toybox The famous Pixar ball Other favorite toys hiding in the backyard How big Andy’s footprint is

Ready for a virtual ride? Then strap in and hang on:

Did you know?: