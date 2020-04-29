Disney Shares “Ride & Learn” Video Aboard Slinky Dog Dash

Disney has shared a new “Ride & Learn” video from Walt Disney World. Take a virtual ride on Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land!
What’s happening:
- There are so many wonderful Disney Magic Moments to enjoy and today is no exception! The Disney Parks Blog is taking fans to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a ride on Slinky Dog Dash.
- Today’s “Ride & Learn” video features some fun facts about the coaster and Toy Story Land. Here are some things you’ll see and learn:
- Rex’s original toybox
- The famous Pixar ball
- Other favorite toys hiding in the backyard
- How big Andy’s footprint is
- Ready for a virtual ride? Then strap in and hang on:
Did you know?:
- Opened in June of 2018 along with Toy Story Land, this family coaster is perfect for kids who are ready to graduate to some bigger thrills.
- Like everything at Disney, Slinky Dog Dash is full of theming inspired by the Toy Story films and its human Andy.
- Andy created this coaster in his backyard from his Dash & Dodge Mega Coaster kit, and placed Slinky Dog on the track for some added fun!
- Riders are considered “honorary toys” when they experience this attraction. How cool is that?
- Slinky Dog Dash is the first multi-launch coaster in Disney history.