Disney Shares “Ride & Learn” Video Aboard Slinky Dog Dash

by | Apr 29, 2020 4:30 PM Pacific Time

Disney has shared a new “Ride & Learn” video from Walt Disney World. Take a virtual ride on Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land!

What’s happening:

  • There are so many wonderful Disney Magic Moments to enjoy and today is no exception! The Disney Parks Blog is taking fans to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a ride on Slinky Dog Dash.
  • Today’s “Ride & Learn” video features some fun facts about the coaster and Toy Story Land. Here are some things you’ll see and learn:
    • Rex’s original toybox
    • The famous Pixar ball
    • Other favorite toys hiding in the backyard
    • How big Andy’s footprint is
  • Ready for a virtual ride? Then strap in and hang on:

Did you know?:

  • Opened in June of 2018 along with Toy Story Land, this family coaster is perfect for kids who are ready to graduate to some bigger thrills.
  • Like everything at Disney, Slinky Dog Dash is full of theming inspired by the Toy Story films and its human Andy.
  • Andy created this coaster in his backyard from his Dash & Dodge Mega Coaster kit, and placed Slinky Dog on the track for some added fun!
  • Riders are considered “honorary toys” when they experience this attraction. How cool is that?
  • Slinky Dog Dash is the first multi-launch coaster in Disney history.
 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend