#DisneyMagicMoments Celebrates May 4th With Special “Rise and Learn” Video Aboard Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

It’s May 4th, and today’s #DisneyMagicMoment from the Disney Parks Blog should really come as no surprise as we head over to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some on-planet fun aboard Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

What’s Happening:

In honor of May the 4th, The Disney Parks Blog is sharing a special edition of the Disney “Ride & Learn” series … a “Rise & Learn!” The video below takes you inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This is one of the most ambitious, immersive, technologically advanced experiences ever created for a Disney park. Join the Resistance today and blast off Batuu for a cinematic adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Along the way, you’ll discover some fascinating facts about this groundbreaking attraction and learn more about the Disney magic that brought it to life.

The attraction is notoriously lengthy but the video keeps it short and relatively spoiler free while dishing out some fun facts along the way.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened last December at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in January at Disneyland Park to great acclaim, fast becoming the go-to attraction in the park with crowds quickly scooping up virtual queue spaces and filling to capacity within minutes of the parks’ opening each day.

Actors from the current Star Wars film trilogy reprise their roles for new scenes and dialogue in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, including Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux). Many scenes were filmed at the same time Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were in production.