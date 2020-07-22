Enter the Grid in Shanghai Disneyland with TRON Lightcycle Power Run “Ride and Learn” Video

Disney Parks YouTube is back with a Ride and Learn video, this time for Shanghai Disneyland’s TRON roller coaster.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks YouTube has shared a new Ride and Learn video

This latest release takes a look at some fun facts about the Shanghai attraction, the TRON films, TRON Easter Eggs in other films, and the first TRON attraction.

Here are some of the fun facts from the video:

On the Shanghai coaster, riders have to make it through 8 energy gates before their opponents.

The original TRON lightcycles make an appearance in Ralph Breaks the Internet .

. The first TRON attraction opened at Disneyland Park in 1982—guests riding aboard the PeopleMover entered the Grid via use of a projection screen tunnel.

More Ride and Learn:

More TRON: