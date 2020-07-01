Join Disneyland Paris for Delicious Journey on Ratatouille: The Adventure in Latest Ride and Learn Video

Disneyland Paris’ Ride and Learn Video series is back with a new installment, this time for Ratatouille: The Adventure. Fans can get a rat’s eye view of the busy kitchen at Gusteau’s as they scurry around to avoid being caught!

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris

Located at Walt Disney Studios Park, the delightful attraction shrinks guests to the size of a rat and sends them off on a deliciously fun (and slightly scary) spin through Gusteau’s restaurant.

Here you’ll brush up against some brooms, avoid rat traps, waltz through a fully stocked refrigerator, and still manage to make a mouthwatering meal that delights all the senses!

With the parks opening in just two weeks, Disneyland Paris is sharing some fun facts about the unique attraction that’s inspired by Pixar’s 2007 film Ratatouille.

The video is in French, but if you turn on Closed Captioning, you can read all the interesting facts in English—or you can read them here: The typically Parisian look and feel of “Place de Remy” was inspired by some of the city’s most iconic spots, such as Place Dauphine and Boulevard Haussmann. The Imagineers behind the attraction dreamt up a multi-sensory experience that gives guests a “rat-eye” view of Remy’s world, sending them scurrying between the kitchen and the restaurant run by the world-famous Chef Gusteau. To mirror the artistic style of the Disney•Pixar film, the studio animators used the same animation tools to create brand new sequences especially for the attraction. The “fridge” room is packed with over-sized items, including a 7.5m-long fish (that’s over 24 feet) and a one tonne (2,204 pound) leg of ham. The “ratmobiles” are guided by trackless technology across a magnetic floor, allowing each one to scurry off in different directions.



