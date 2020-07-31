Universal Orlando Puts Epic Universe Plans on Hold and Announces More Layoffs

Universal Orlando has paused development of their new theme park, Epic Universe, and has announced another round of layoffs following an investor’s call where Comcast revealed the parks have lost 94% of revenue.

What’s Happening:

Spectrum News 13 Universal Orlando Epic Universe

Universal Orlando’s parent company, Comcast, held an investor’s call on July 30th where they reported a 94% loss in revenue for their theme parks division as a result of the closure of parks around the world and decrease in travel.

Universal Studios Hollywood is the only Universal park that hasn’t opened yet, with operations in Florida, Osaka, and Singapore resuming earlier this summer.

During the investor’s call, executives announced that plans for Epic Universe, the third full theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort, have been put on pause.

Epic Universe was to be the home of the highlight anticipated Nintendo World

Universal Orlando Spokesperson Tom Schroder announced today that additional layoffs will occur at the resort, although he did not specify how many jobs will be cut or what areas they will be eliminated from.

The company will provide severance pay, subsidized health benefits, and reemployment assistance to those that lose their jobs.

Universal Orlando made a round of layoffs in June

LEGOLAND Florida also made a round of layoffs

What They’re Saying: