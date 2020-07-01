LEGOLAND Florida Announces Layoffs One Month After Reopening

LEGOLAND Florida has announced layoffs a month after reopening their theme park and hotels.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida’s Official Statement:

“As we continue to navigate through these unpredictable times, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business operations, resulting in the reduction of workforce across the Resort. This decision was not made lightly and was decided on only after several other measures were taken, including operational adjustments, salary reductions, and temporary furloughs. We are saddened to say goodbye to each of these employees and appreciate the impact this has on them and their families.”