LEGOLAND Florida Announces Layoffs One Month After Reopening

LEGOLAND Florida has announced layoffs a month after reopening their theme park and hotels.
What’s Happening:
- Central Florida Spectrum News 13 is reporting that LEGOLAND Florida will be laying off employees at the resort.
- The resort hasn’t announced how many employees will lose their jobs.
- The theme park and resort hotels reopened on June 1st, the first theme park in Central Florida to resume operations.
- Impacted employees will receive extended health coverage through July 31st.
- Universal Orlando also laid off an unknown number of employees shortly after reopening.
LEGOLAND Florida’s Official Statement:
“As we continue to navigate through these unpredictable times, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business operations, resulting in the reduction of workforce across the Resort. This decision was not made lightly and was decided on only after several other measures were taken, including operational adjustments, salary reductions, and temporary furloughs. We are saddened to say goodbye to each of these employees and appreciate the impact this has on them and their families.”