Inside LEGOLAND Florida on the First Day After Reopening

LEGOLAND Florida became the first theme park in Central Florida to reopen today, welcoming back families and premiering their newest resort, The Pirate Island Hotel. Operating at 50% capacity, the theme park has new safety measures in place similar to those we will see at Universal Orlando on June 5th and Walt Disney World theme parks starting July 11th. After parking, the first step is to get your temperature checked.

Your temperature is taken with a no-touch forehead thermometer. The temperature of every member of your party should be below 100.4 degrees in order to gain admittance.

LEGOLAND Florida is in Polk County, which doesn’t have a mandatory face covering policy. Families aren’t required to wear face coverings, but they are encouraged with signage throughout the park. If you didn’t bring them from home, the park offers a disposable mask pickup option. All LEGOLAND employees are required to wear masks.

Outside the main entrance, families had the opportunity to write down what they missed the most while LEGOLAND Florida was closed.

Queues are spaced out with red brick spaces where each party should stand, leaving the space between clear. They are 6-feet apart, helping families social distance while enjoying the park. In the near future, LEGOLAND Florida’s app will allow visitors to reserve a time to experience select attractions, similar to Disney World’s FastPass+ system.

LEGOLAND Florida is now cashless, meaning visitors should prepare to pay with a credit or debit card for food and merchandise.

Some of the more hands-on activities are unavailable, like play tubes. The park is committed to frequent cleaning of high touch areas, including ride vehicle restraints, tables, counters, and doors.

Most of the rides are open, but live entertainment isn’t running. In addition, most of the shops and restaurants are closed.

The park has over 200 hand sanitizing locations, including at the exit of every attraction.

LEGOLAND Florida is open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The resort also includes a water park and three hotels, perfect for families in need of a getaway. The official LEGOLAND Florida website offers some great trip planning resources.