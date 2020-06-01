Inside LEGOLAND Florida on the First Day After Reopening

by | Jun 1, 2020 3:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

LEGOLAND Florida became the first theme park in Central Florida to reopen today, welcoming back families and premiering their newest resort, The Pirate Island Hotel. Operating at 50% capacity, the theme park has new safety measures in place similar to those we will see at Universal Orlando on June 5th and Walt Disney World theme parks starting July 11th. After parking, the first step is to get your temperature checked.

1 of 2

Your temperature is taken with a no-touch forehead thermometer. The temperature of every member of your party should be below 100.4 degrees in order to gain admittance.

1 of 2

LEGOLAND Florida is in Polk County, which doesn’t have a mandatory face covering policy. Families aren’t required to wear face coverings, but they are encouraged with signage throughout the park. If you didn’t bring them from home, the park offers a disposable mask pickup option. All LEGOLAND employees are required to wear masks.

Outside the main entrance, families had the opportunity to write down what they missed the most while LEGOLAND Florida was closed.

Queues are spaced out with red brick spaces where each party should stand, leaving the space between clear. They are 6-feet apart, helping families social distance while enjoying the park. In the near future, LEGOLAND Florida’s app will allow visitors to reserve a time to experience select attractions, similar to Disney World’s FastPass+ system.

LEGOLAND Florida is now cashless, meaning visitors should prepare to pay with a credit or debit card for food and merchandise.

Some of the more hands-on activities are unavailable, like play tubes. The park is committed to frequent cleaning of high touch areas, including ride vehicle restraints, tables, counters, and doors.

1 of 3

Most of the rides are open, but live entertainment isn’t running. In addition, most of the shops and restaurants are closed.

The park has over 200 hand sanitizing locations, including at the exit of every attraction.

 

LEGOLAND Florida is open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The resort also includes a water park and three hotels, perfect for families in need of a getaway. The official LEGOLAND Florida website offers some great trip planning resources.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend