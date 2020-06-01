LEGOLAND Florida Resort Hotels Reopen with Temperature Checks and Other Precautions

LEGOLAND Florida Resort reopened today, welcoming guests for the first time since March. That includes the resort’s LEGOLAND Hotel and the newly opened LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, which are now using temperature checks for all guests as well as other precautions.

Before being able to enter the hotel, guests will have their temperature checked and anyone above 100.4 F will not be allowed to enter, nor will the other members of their party.

After getting through the temperature screening, guests are given wristbands to bypass checks at the park and each time they try to enter the hotel in the future.

Additionally, guests are asked to practice social distancing, with red bricks placed on the ground reminding guests to stand 6 feet apart.

Inside the hotel, guests can pick up disposable masks to wear during their stay, but the masks are not required.

Guests will also find hand sanitizer stations in the hotel.

Reservations are available for travel dates June 1 or later for both LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel.

What to Expect From the Reopening of LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Planning

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND mobile app, and review the website in advance of their arrival.

Here they will find the full outline for: New arrival procedures New attractions procedures Details on enhanced cleaning measures

Tickets and vacations should be booked in advance online, when possible.

Guests should be prepared to make on-site payments using a credit or debit card as cash will no longer be accepted on property.

Guests experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 should refrain from visiting the Resort.

Arrival

At the time of reopening, the Park will operate at 50% (percent) of its capacity.

If guests are arriving by car, they should expect to leave spaces in between vehicles and follow additional spacing instructions.

All park employees and guests will be required to undergo non-invasive temperature checks.

Those with a temperature of 100.4°F will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

Through the Resort

Every employee at LEGOLAND will wear a facial covering.

LEGOLAND will provide complimentary masks to encourage all our guests, ages three and above, to do the same. Brick-themed spatial markers and kid-friendly, parkwide signage will help remind guests of social distancing recommendations and hygiene practices.

More than 200 hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park.

Guests can view these locations on the LEGOLAND mobile app while traversing the park.

Character meet and greets and other select attractions will be suspended at the time of reopening.

Enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day will disinfect high frequency touch points, including: Ride restraints Tables and chairs Service counters Handles Door handles

Guests will also see enhancements in the app over the coming weeks that will allow them to reserve their spot in queue lines for major attractions directly from their own devices.

Operating Hours