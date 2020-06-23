Universal Orlando Lays-Off Unknown Number of Staff From Multiple Lines of Business to Prepare for Future of Resort

Universal Orlando Resort, which recently reopened after having been closed for months due the COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly laid off numerous employees earlier today, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
What’s Happening:
- Merely weeks after reopening after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Orlando has laid-off numerous team members from multiple locations and business units.
- The exact number of those laid-off is unknown, but severance pay, subsidized health benefits and professional reemployment assistance is being offered to those affected.
- While the parks were closed, Universal continued to pay many of their employees for the duration, though at one point full-time pay was reduced to 80% and part-timers were eventually furloughed.
- In April, it was also announced that Comcast (parent company of Universal Studios) was also delaying Universal’s Epic Universe. Originally set to open in 2023, no new date was given though at the time it was speculated that it would now be 2024. Today’s news doesn’t appear to officially affect that, but also was suggested it was to prepare for the upcoming project.
- In May, Universal Orlando reopened CityWalk, with businesses opening their doors in advance of the reopening of Universal Studios Florida, Volcano Bay, and Islands of Adventure on June 5th. Many of the Universal Orlando on-site hotels also reopened days ahead of the parks.
What They’re Saying:
- Tom Schroder, Universal Spokesperson: We have made the difficult decision to reduce our parks and resorts workforce across multiple locations and business units. We are working to structure and strengthen our business for the future in anticipation of the tourism industry taking time to fully recover. In that regard, we have already taken important steps such as adjusting budgets and implementing salary reductions and furloughs. This decision was not made lightly, but was necessary to prepare us for the future.