Construction on Universal’s Epic Universe Delayed By COVID-19 Pandemic

Those waiting for the exciting new additions that would come with a third theme park/fourth park at the Universal Orlando Resort will be waiting a bit longer. Today, Universal announced that the construction on Universal’s Epic Universe has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to MyNews13.

The new park was originally scheduled to open in 2023 and Universal Executives have not made a statement about a new timeline. However, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings claims executives told him the project would be delayed by a year, putting the new park on track for a 2024 opening.

Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman Tom Williams updated employees last month saying that not only was construction on Universal’s Epic Universe continuing, but Universal Beijing, and Super Nintendo World in Osaka and Hollywood were continuing construction as well.

Because of the pandemic, Universal Parks and Resorts are reporting a 32% dip in revenue from the same time last year, earning $869 million this year compared to last year’s $1.3 billion. If the parks stay closed through June, it could result in a half-billion loss for the company.

