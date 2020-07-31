AHHH! Halloween Merchandise is Now Available on shopDisney

Did someone say Halloween?! It may be the middle of summer, but over at shopDisney, they’re already thinking about the upcoming spooky season. Several new Halloween themed items have landed on the website including Spirit Jerseys, pajamas, and home decor. So if you’re feeling the call of playful spirits and want to stock up on the autumnal essentials, there’s plenty of colorful options waiting on shopDisney.

Costume Tops

These Mickey tops are a real scream and will surely get you (or your pet) noticed. And if that’s not enough, the Spirit Jerseys feature Glow-in-the-Dark lettering too.

Sleepwear and Baby Bodysuits

Cozy up for the night with frightfully fun pajamas that the whole family will love!

Home Decor

Whether you go all out with the decorations, or like to keep things simple, these Mickey pumpkins are the perfect way to bring a little a bit of the holiday magic to your home.

Trick or Treat!

The kiddos will love these bright trick or treat bags and Minnie Mouse accessories that add a special touch to their Halloween costume.