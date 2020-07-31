Disney+ Watch Guide: July 31 – August 6

It’s an exciting week on Disney+ with not one, but two premieres! Beyoncé’s brand-new visual album, Black is King, transforms her The Lion King inspired album The Gift into a feast for the eyes and the soul. And the Muppets are back in their first Disney+ original series, Muppets Now, which is also their first unscripted series ever! You can find more Beyoncé and Muppets content in our Library Highlights section, but the Disney+ Library gets a lot bigger this week with the addition of Incredibles 2 and 12 new items from National Geographic! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“This visual album by Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.”

““Muppets Now” is The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”

“Laura Cabo provides a look into how the power of design creates the magical environments that bring our Disney characters and stories to life aboard the enchanted world of a Disney Cruise Line ship.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey and Minnie Pillows”

“The Chaney family joins Amber for a Minnie and Mickey Mouse-inspired craft they can really sleep on.”

New on Disney+

Jack-Jack and his cookie num-nums are now streaming on Disney+!

This short-form web series pits Marvel Funko Pop! figures against one another.

This Nat Geo Kids short series teaches kids about really cool animals by pitting them against each other in a hypothetical showdown.

Kids can learn about some awesome professions in this Nat Geo Kids shorts series.

Who is the king of the cats? Find out in this National Geographic special.

Archeologists take you to an extraordinary excavation in Turkey that reveals the transition from the stone age to the bronze age.

Kids can meet other kids from around the world in this Nat Geo Kids short-form series.

Dr. Michelle Oakley is back for an exciting 8th season.

Jack Randall shows off some of the coolest and most dangerous animals in the Australian outback.

Veteran explorer and climber Gerry Moffatt is on a quest to find out if the Yeti exists in this Nat Geo special.

Some of the world’s best fisherman try to outfish each other in this exciting National Geographic series.

Archeologists are search for the lost Inca empire, Ausangate, in this Nat Geo special.

This National Geographic special covers the 1980 eruption of Washington’s volcanic mountain.

Scuba diver Sam shows kids what he sees in this educational series.

Library Highlights

30th Anniversary – Ducktales The Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp

Scrooge McDuck found a magic lamp while looking for the lost treasure of Callie Baba when this theatrical animated feature was released on August 3rd, 1990.

5th Anniversary – Descendants

Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay proved they were all “Rotten to the Core” when this musical premiered on Disney Channel on July 31st, 2015.

Muppet-Mania on Disney+

With the premiere of Muppets Now, take a step back and relive some of their past adventures.

Beyoncé on Disney+

Can’t get enough of Queen B? Here are the other ways you can see (or hear) her on Disney+.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

