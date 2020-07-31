Disney+ Watch Guide: July 31 – August 6

It’s an exciting week on Disney+ with not one, but two premieres! Beyoncé’s brand-new visual album, Black is King, transforms her The Lion King inspired album The Gift into a feast for the eyes and the soul. And the Muppets are back in their first Disney+ original series, Muppets Now, which is also their first unscripted series ever! You can find more Beyoncé and Muppets content in our Library Highlights section, but the Disney+ Library gets a lot bigger this week with the addition of Incredibles 2 and 12 new items from National Geographic! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Black is King
“This visual album by Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.”
Muppets Now – “Due Date”
““Muppets Now” is The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”
“Laura Cabo provides a look into how the power of design creates the magical environments that bring our Disney characters and stories to life aboard the enchanted world of a Disney Cruise Line ship.”
Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey and Minnie Pillows”
“The Chaney family joins Amber for a Minnie and Mickey Mouse-inspired craft they can really sleep on.”
New on Disney+
Incredibles 2
Jack-Jack and his cookie num-nums are now streaming on Disney+!
Marvel Funko (S1-2)
This short-form web series pits Marvel Funko Pop! figures against one another.
Animal Showdown (S1)
This Nat Geo Kids short series teaches kids about really cool animals by pitting them against each other in a hypothetical showdown.
Best Job Ever (S1)
Kids can learn about some awesome professions in this Nat Geo Kids shorts series.
Big Cat Games
Who is the king of the cats? Find out in this National Geographic special.
Cradle of the Gods
Archeologists take you to an extraordinary excavation in Turkey that reveals the transition from the stone age to the bronze age.
Destination World (S1)
Kids can meet other kids from around the world in this Nat Geo Kids short-form series.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
Dr. Michelle Oakley is back for an exciting 8th season.
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
Jack Randall shows off some of the coolest and most dangerous animals in the Australian outback.
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
Veteran explorer and climber Gerry Moffatt is on a quest to find out if the Yeti exists in this Nat Geo special.
King Fishers (S1)
Some of the world’s best fisherman try to outfish each other in this exciting National Geographic series.
Lost Temple of the Inca
Archeologists are search for the lost Inca empire, Ausangate, in this Nat Geo special.
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
This National Geographic special covers the 1980 eruption of Washington’s volcanic mountain.
What Sam Sees (S1)
Scuba diver Sam shows kids what he sees in this educational series.
Library Highlights
30th Anniversary – Ducktales The Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp
Scrooge McDuck found a magic lamp while looking for the lost treasure of Callie Baba when this theatrical animated feature was released on August 3rd, 1990.
5th Anniversary – Descendants
Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay proved they were all “Rotten to the Core” when this musical premiered on Disney Channel on July 31st, 2015.
Muppet-Mania on Disney+
With the premiere of Muppets Now, take a step back and relive some of their past adventures.
Beyoncé on Disney+
Can’t get enough of Queen B? Here are the other ways you can see (or hear) her on Disney+.
- Smart Guy – “A Date with Destiny”
- The Proud Family (Theme song by Destiny’s Child)
- The Lion King (2019)
- The Disney Family Sing-Along
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, July 31st – National Talk in an Elevator Day – Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Saturday, August 1st – Spider-Man Day – Spider-Man
- Sunday, August 2nd – Psychic Day – That’s So Raven
- Monday, August 3rd – Assistance Dog Day – Pick of the Litter
- Tuesday, August 4th – U.S. Coast Guard Day – The Finest Hours
- Wednesday, August 5th – Work Like a Dog Day – It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- Thursday, August 6th – Farmworker Appreciation Day – The Straight Story
