Downtown Disney Extend Weekend Hours to 9pm

Guests can now stay and enjoy a little more magic at Downtown Disney as the Disneyland Resort entertainment district extends its weekend hours. Starting today, July 31st, stores and restaurants will be open until 9pm.
What’s Happening:
- Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort has announced they are extending their weekend hours (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) from 8pm to 9pm.
- Guests will be able to enjoy all of the offerings of the shopping and dining district from 10am-9pm on weekends. Monday through Thursday operating hours remain 10am-8pm. Operating hours may vary per location for Operating Participants.
- In addition to extending the magic, Downtown Disney shared some helpful tips to help guests get the most out of their visit.
Helpful Tips for Visiting Downtown Disney:
- To promote physical distancing, entry to the Downtown Disney District may occasionally be paused due to limited capacity
- At such time, parking in the Simba Parking Lot and admission of guests choosing to enter Downtown Disney District on foot will also be paused.
- Entry to the Downtown Disney District and the Simba Parking Lot will resume as soon as they are able.
- Digital message boards on Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue will indicate when entry is paused due to capacity limitations.
- For the time being, parking at Simba Lot is complimentary
- Bring an appropriate face covering for all guests, ages 2 and above
- Learn more about the specific details on appropriate face coverings here.
- Download the official Disneyland app to make the most of your visit
- Disney strongly recommends that guests have the latest version of the app on their mobile device before they visit, with location services and notifications enabled.
- The app will help you find all the details you need, including shopping and dining locations, hours and more.
- Continue to check Disneyland.com/DTD for the latest details
- These include health and safety measures, things to expect, and more.
- For more information please visit our Downtown Disney Reopening Guide.