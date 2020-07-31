Downtown Disney Extend Weekend Hours to 9pm

by | Jul 31, 2020 11:22 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Guests can now stay and enjoy a little more magic at Downtown Disney as the Disneyland Resort entertainment district extends its weekend hours. Starting today, July 31st, stores and restaurants will be open until 9pm.

What’s Happening:

  • Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort has announced they are extending their weekend hours (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) from 8pm to 9pm.
  • Guests will be able to enjoy all of the offerings of the shopping and dining district from 10am-9pm on weekends. Monday through Thursday operating hours remain 10am-8pm. Operating hours may vary per location for Operating Participants.
  • In addition to extending the magic, Downtown Disney shared some helpful tips to help guests get the most out of their visit.

Helpful Tips for Visiting Downtown Disney:

  • To promote physical distancing, entry to the Downtown Disney District may occasionally be paused due to limited capacity 
    • At such time, parking in the Simba Parking Lot and admission of guests choosing to enter Downtown Disney District on foot will also be paused.
    • Entry to the Downtown Disney District and the Simba Parking Lot will resume as soon as they are able.
    • Digital message boards on Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue will indicate when entry is paused due to capacity limitations.
  • For the time being, parking at Simba Lot is complimentary
  • Bring an appropriate face covering for all guests, ages 2 and above
    • Learn more about the specific details on appropriate face coverings here.
  • Download the official Disneyland app to make the most of your visit
    • Disney strongly recommends that guests have the latest version of the app on their mobile device before they visit, with location services and notifications enabled.
    • The app will help you find all the details you need, including shopping and dining locations, hours and more.
  • Continue to check Disneyland.com/DTD for the latest details
    • These include health and safety measures, things to expect, and more.
  • For more information please visit our Downtown Disney Reopening Guide.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed