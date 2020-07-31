Downtown Disney Extend Weekend Hours to 9pm

Guests can now stay and enjoy a little more magic at Downtown Disney as the Disneyland Resort entertainment district extends its weekend hours. Starting today, July 31st, stores and restaurants will be open until 9pm.

What’s Happening:

Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort has announced they are extending their weekend hours (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) from 8pm to 9pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy all of the offerings of the shopping and dining district from 10am-9pm on weekends. Monday through Thursday operating hours remain 10am-8pm. Operating hours may vary per location for Operating Participants.

In addition to extending the magic, Downtown Disney shared some helpful tips to help guests get the most out of their visit.

Helpful Tips for Visiting Downtown Disney:

To promote physical distancing, entry to the Downtown Disney District may occasionally be paused due to limited capacity At such time, parking in the Simba Parking Lot and admission of guests choosing to enter Downtown Disney District on foot will also be paused. Entry to the Downtown Disney District and the Simba Parking Lot will resume as soon as they are able. Digital message boards on Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue will indicate when entry is paused due to capacity limitations.

For the time being, parking at Simba Lot is complimentary

Bring an appropriate face covering for all guests, ages 2 and above Learn more about the specific details on appropriate face coverings here

Download the official Disneyland app to make the most of your visit Disney strongly recommends that guests have the latest version of the app on their mobile device before they visit, with location services and notifications enabled. The app will help you find all the details you need, including shopping and dining locations, hours and more.

Continue to check Disneyland.com/DTD for the latest details These include health and safety measures, things to expect, and more.

For more information please visit our Downtown Disney Reopening Guide