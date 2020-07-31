ABC’s “American Idol” to Host Nationwide First Round Auditions Virtually

by | Jul 31, 2020 10:09 AM Pacific Time

As American Idol prepares to return for an all new season in 2021, ABC has announced their first-ever live virtual search for the next super star. The network will be conducting auditions via Zoom in all 50 states and Washington D.C. starting August 10th.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, ABC announced their new process for the first round of auditions for American Idol.
  • Instead of physically taking place in specific cities, the network will use custom-built Zoom technology to host Idol Across America, its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.
  • Beginning August 10, Idol Across America remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.
  • Just Sam who was named the 2020 American Idol, shares a message of encouragement for those getting ready to audition:

  • The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer.
  • American Idol will return with an all-new season premiering spring 2021.

Idol Across America Audition Dates (subject to change):

  • Delaware, Florida and Ohio (August 10)
  • Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (August 12)
  • Arizona, Oregon and Washington (August. 14)
  • Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (August 16)
  • Open Call Auditions (August 17)
  • Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (August 18)
  • Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (August. 20)
  • Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (August 22)
  • Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (August 24)
  • Open Call Auditions (August 25)
  • Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (August 26)
  • Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (August 28)
  • Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (August 30)
  • Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (September 1)
  • Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (September 3)
  • Alaska, California and Hawaii (September 5)
  • Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (September 7)
  • Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (September 9)

Are You the Next American Idol?:

  • To sign up for Idol Across America and a chance to virtually audition in front of an American Idol producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.
  • There hopeful contestants will find more details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
  • You must be between 15 – 28 years old to audition and may do so on any Idol Across America date regardless of your location.
LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
 
 
